RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Traffic lights were out along Falls of Neuse Road from Raleigh up to Wake Forest on Saturday afternoon, reports say.

As of 4:45 p.m., the lights were also out at the intersection with U.S. 1/Capital Boulevard.

Officers are directing traffic at the intersections.

According to traffic maps, there are some delays at a few of the intersections where the lights are out.

There is no word on what caused the outage.