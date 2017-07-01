VIDEO: Boat pulling people on floats comes dangerously close to sharks

DANA POINT, Calif. (CBS News) — Lifeguards posted new warnings after several sharks, possibly great whites, were spotted just feet away from a paddle boarder and a boat towing people on inflatable water toys in Southern California.

CBS Los Angeles reports Barry Curtis was flying his drone and videotaped the encounter — which involved two great white sharks that measured over six feet long — on Sunday night at Doheny State Beach.

Curtis says a lifeguard ran to alert a supervisor and showed him what he filmed.

“He saw that and that’s when he got on his radio and said, ‘I’m gonna call the shore boat and tell them to leave the area,'” Curtis said.

But there wasn’t time. Seconds later, another lifeguard ran into the water with his paddle board to warn the group.

“They had just towed by both of the ones I had been filming and they had no idea there were sharks in the water,” Curtis said.

In the drone footage, a lifeguard is seen reaching the boat and pulling everyone into the dingy.

Curtis says the sharks were 900 feet away from the swimmers, based on the camera’s GPS coordinates.

No injuries were reported.