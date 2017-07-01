Brothers charged after fake money used at Walmart, Dollar General, Goldsboro police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Wayne County brothers are now charged in counterfeiting cases that go back to October of last year, police say.

The first report from Oct. 3, 2016, indicates that two people were passing counterfeit bills at the Walmart Neighborhood Market at 1144 Tommys Road in Goldsboro, Goldsboro police said in a news release.

Authorities have now charged two Dudley brothers in that case.

On April 18 of this year, a person also used a counterfeit bill at the Dollar General Store at 209 N.C. Hwy 111 South in Goldsboro, police said.

The younger brother from Dudley was charged in that case.

Brandon Devon Smith, 33, and Monterius Rashon Smith, 31, both of Hereford Drive in Dudley, are facing several charges.

Brandon Smith is charged with felony possession of 5+ counterfeit bills, felony uttering a forged instrument and obtaining property by false pretense.

Brandon Smith is also charged in another case involving a business in the Mar-Mac area in southern part of Wayne County.

Monterius Smith is charged with felony possession of counterfeit bill and uttering a forged instrument.

Brandon Smith is being held on a $17,000 bond. Monterius Smith is being held on a $10,000 bond.