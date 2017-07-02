CBS North Carolina TV anchor discovers snake at the front door

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There have been several reports that snakes are more active in North Carolina this year and a CBS North Carolina anchor can now confirm they are.

Weekend anchor Justin Quesinberry, who has lived in his Orange County home for 10 years, has never seen a snake on his front porch.

Until Sunday morning.

“I opened the door this morning and immediately spotted this — in my opinion — massive snake,” Justin said, adding that he thought it was a joke rubber snake at first.

“When it quickly slithered off the porch at the sound of my reaction, I knew it was real,” he added.

Justin has only seen two other snakes at his home in the last 10 years.

In May, officials said that the mild winter and warm April means there are more snakes are out and about.

The Carolinas Poison Center has received nearly four times as many calls about snake bites this April as it did last April, with 71 calls, compared to 19 last year.