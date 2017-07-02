Fans flock to Cary for USA Collegiate National Baseball

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Sunday, the USA Collegiate National Baseball team took the field against the Cuban national team in the first game of a five-game series.

On a beautiful and hot Sunday in July, baseball fans packed the USA Baseball stadium in Cary.

“It’s just a beautiful afternoon, close to home and (we can) watch some good baseball games,” said Michael Bonner.

Bonner is new to town and says this is his first time to the USA Baseball game. Other fans say they make coming to the stadium an annual event.

“It’s so much easier to bring the kids because I feel they can run around and let loose,” said Janna Fonseca.

In addition to baseball, kids got the chance to play hockey with members of the Carolina Hurricane’s staff.

Children could also play badminton, throw corn hole, and swing the bat themselves.

That’s what Brandon Bull’s team with his minor league players from California were doing. Bull’s team got the chance to play some games at the complex while they were in town.

Bull says he’s happy they got to see Team USA play, too.

“It’s awesome to watch the USA guys and show them [his team] what their futures may hold for them,” Bull said.

There were a lot of people in the stands from outside of the Triangle.

“We go to a lot of away games; we love baseball,” said Shawna Tucker.

Tucker and her family flew from Florida to cheer for their son who plays for USA’s team.

She says they’re enjoying not only the stadium but everything the area has to offer.

“Everywhere we’ve been it’s beautiful. The malls, the restaurants, the areas, it’s great. You can drive five, ten minutes and you have beautiful shopping centers and plenty of choices to eat it’s been great,” Tucker said.

Not only did fans get to see a Team USA win Sunday night, but they were treated to fireworks as well.

The teams then go out to Charlotte to play where the Charlotte Knights play at BB&T field. Then USA and Cuba finish out their five game series back in Cary on Wednesday and Thursday.