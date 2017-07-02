Fayetteville man charged in rape involving acquaintance, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man has been charged in a rape that happened on Sunday, police say.

Christian Jose Torres Santiago, 25, of the 7700 block of Kenny Bunk Drive was an acquaintance of the victim when the incident happened, Fayetteville police said in a news release.

Santiago is charged with second-degree forcible rape and second-degree forcible sex offense.

Santiago was arrested and taken to the Cumberland County Detention Center.

He was released on a $60,000 secured bond later Sunday, police said.

No other information was released by police.