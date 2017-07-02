Moped driver killed in NC hit-and-run crash

PINEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) — One person was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Pineville Sunday morning.

According to MEDIC, one person was pronounced dead just before 7:30 a.m. in a crash in the 9600 block of Pineville-Matthews Road.

On scene, it appears that the crash happened in the parking lot of a Vitamin Shoppe. Pineville police said a moped driver was struck and killed in the parking lot.

Officers said the driver of the vehicle, who struck the moped driver, jump from the car and fled the scene.

Crews were on the scene trying to find the driver, police said.

It is unclear whether speed or alcohol were factors in this crash.

No names have been released.

