NC middle school teacher charged with sex crimes involving student, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — A middle school teacher in south Charlotte was charged in connection with sexually assaulting one of his students.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 26-year-old Charles Ray Naas was charged Saturday with indecent liberties with a student by a teacher and sex act with a student.

Police said Naas worked at Alexander Graham Middle School on Runnymede Lane.

The student went to Naas’ home for tutoring when the inappropriate sexual contact occurred, officers said.

Police are trying to see whether there are any additional victims.

According to The Charlotte Observer, Naas teaches seventh grade and appears to be a math teacher.

Naas was released from jail Saturday night on bail, documents show, the Observer reported.

Robert Folkln, who is the principal at Alexander Graham Middle School, released a letter to the school community and said he’s upset and concerned about the situation, according to the Observer.

CMS released this statement Sunday evening:

“The district is aware of the case and working with law enforcement in the active investigation. CMS HR is currently involved.”

Naas was still listed on the faculty page of the school’s website as of Sunday evening.