NC son charged with murder in mom’s death, sheriff says

POLLOCKSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Jones County Sheriff says the son of a woman killed in Pollocksville last week has been charged with her murder.

According to a Facebook post by Sheriff Danny Health, the State Bureau of Investigations arrested Michael Cisco over the weekend.

Cisco, 38, faces a murder charge for the death of his mother, Linda Hall, on Thursday.

Deputies responded to 345 Oliver Street around 7 a.m. Thursday.

When deputies arrived they found Hall, 56, dead and another person injured in the residence, which is just across the street from Pollocksville Elementary School.

The injured person was airlifted to Vidant Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and has not been identified.

The onsite property manager Yvonne Dawson, who rented out the complex, was shocked to see the commotion in the neighborhood.

“Cedarwood is a very quiet complex, mainly for seniors and young parents,” Dawson said. “It’s rare that something like this happens.”

The State Bureau of Investigation has also been called in to investigate.