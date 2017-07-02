Storms possible Monday and for the 4th

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It was hot and humid on Sunday, but most all areas stayed dry as the trough of low pressure that help trigger a couple of storms on Saturday drifted to the west away from central North Carolina.

That trough of low pressure will drift back to the east on Monday and Tuesday, and with it the chances of a few PM showers and storms will increase.

On Sunday, the Triangle had a high of 92 after a morning low of 71; and Fayetteville had a high of 94 after a morning low of 73. The normal high this time of year is 90 with a normal low of 69.

On Monday there could be a pop-up shower late in the morning, but some storms should start to pop up during the afternoon. A couple of storms will also be possible during Monday evening. Severe weather, in terms of damaging winds and hail, is not expected on Monday.

That trough of low pressure will continue to be around on Tuesday and the chances of PM scattered showers and storms have gone up for the 4th. Otherwise, it will be humid; and if any storms that are around during the evening could linger in a few spots past sunset. So, any fireworks shows will have to watch the sky. No severe weather is expected, however.

Some more widely scattered afternoon and evening storms will be possible on Wednesday and Thursday as temperatures stay close to 90 degrees.

Next Friday a front will try to approach, and with it there could be a shower or storm.

Next weekend looks mostly to partly sunny with just a slight risk of a PM shower or storm each day. It won’t be as hot, with highs that will be in the upper 80s.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and muggy. The overnight low will be 72. Winds will be light out of the south.

Monday will be partly sunny, hot and humid with a chance of a couple mainly PM showers or storms. The high will be 91. Winds will be south 5 to 8 mph. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Monday Night will be mostly cloudy with a couple evening showers and storms possible. The overnight low will be 72. Winds will be south 3 to 5 mph. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Tuesday, the 4th of July will be cloudy to partly sunny with PM scattered showers and storms around. The high will be 89; winds will be southeast around 5 mph. The rain risk will be 50 percent.

Wednesday will have clouds and sun with couple PM showers and storms possible. The high will be 89, after a morning low of 72. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Thursday will be cloudy to partly sunny, with a risk of a PM shower or storm. The high will be 90, after a morning low of 72. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Friday will be partly sunny with a risk of a shower or storm. The high will be 90, after a morning low of 72. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Saturday will be mostly to partly sunny with just a slight risk of a PM shower or storm. The high will be 89 after a morning low of 70. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Next Sunday will be partly sunny with a slight risk of a PM shower or storm. The high will be 88, after a morning low of 70. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

This forecast was prepared by the WNCN weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smarts phone apps.

