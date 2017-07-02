VIDEO: Helicopter delivers massive new parts for Chimney Rock elevator

CHIMNEY ROCK, N.C. (WSPA) – Chimney Rock State Park was closed Friday while crews used a helicopter to lift new pieces for their elevator.

Crews were working to replace the elevator’s original motor from 1948 which weighs 12,500 pounds.

The new 8,000-pound motor was lifted into place using a S64-F helicopter.

The elevator is expected to reopen later in 2017.

The park resumed normal hours on Saturday.

Due to safety and precision needed for each of the jobs, the park will be closed each day fly-ins are expected.

Additional fly-in dates are scheduled in July, subject to change based on weather.

