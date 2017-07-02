VIDEO: Mom says son’s fidget spinner caught fire while charging

GARNDENDALE, Alabama (CBS Newspath) — Fidget spinners are everywhere but are they a fire hazard?

One family says their fidget spinner burst into flames after being put on a charger.

A few days ago, Kimberly Allums heard her son screaming upstairs.

He just plugged in his Bluetooth fidget spinner. Some of the spinners can be charged and play music through built-in speakers.

Allums says the fidget spinner was charging for less than 45 minutes when it caught fire.

“He noticed that it burst into flames and he just started screaming. I was downstairs and all I heard was ‘Fire! Fire!’ and the fidget spinner had literally, it was smoking, it was in flames,” the mother told WBRC-TV.

Her son quickly put water on it in the sink. The fidget spinner scorched a section of carpet.

Allums is thankful they caught it in time. She says things could have been a lot worse.

“We were about five to ten minutes from leaving the house for the day before this happened. So it was nothing but God that held us back because I was actually running late that morning,” Allums said.

Allums says she tried tracking down the company that sells these fidget spinners but hasn’t had any luck.

“I just really want people to be aware of this because a lot of people have been inboxing me — reaching out to me leaving messages saying ‘my child has this same fidget spinner’,” Allums said.

But, on the box the fidget spinner was sold in, all that it says is “Made in China” and that’s about it.

There have been warnings about fidget spinners being a choking hazard. The Consumer Product Safety Commission is looking into the incidents of choking.

After making the CPSC aware of this incident, they say they are looking into the claims Allums made about exact model of fidget spinner.