21-year-old fatally shot in own home outside Fayetteville



FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A 21-year-old man was fatally shot at his home just outside of Fayetteville shortly before 1 a.m. Monday, deputies said.

Kyle Derrick McCarty, 21, of the 1400 block of Caisson Drive, was found lying on the floor of his home, authorities said.

He was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, but was pronounced dead shortly after.

Deputies are following leads, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said.

They’re ask anyone with information about the case to call the Sheriff’s Office at (910) 323-1500.