3 sought by Cumberland deputies after man fatally shot in own home

Marcus Elliott, Tre Montrel Parker, Devine McLeod (Cumberland County Sheriff's Office)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County deputies are looking for three men who have been named persons of interest in the shooting death of a 21-year-old man Monday.

Kyle Derrick McCarty, of the 1400 block of Caisson Drive, was found shot and lying on the floor of his home just outside Fayetteville shortly before 1 a.m., authorities said.

He was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, but was pronounced dead shortly after.

Deputies are following leads, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said.

They’re ask anyone with information about the case to call the Sheriff’s Office at (910) 323-1500.

