Woman shot near scene of Cumberland County crash

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was shot about 2:30 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Cumberland Road and Owen Drive near Fayetteville, according to Capt. Jonathan Morgan of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

The extent of her injuries wasn’t immediately clear.

There was also a crash in that area, but authorities have not yet said whether the two incidents are related.

Fayetteville police are assisting the sheriff’s office with the incident.

One of the windows on a van at the scene is missing, photos show. The photos also appear to show that traffic is shut down completely in the area.