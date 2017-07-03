Blind paralympic cyclist inspires others



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some people are just wired differently; they have the ability to inspire, motivate, and love others, even in the toughest situations.

Raleigh native Davian Robinson falls into that select group. Robinson is a Paralympic-hopeful, who —despite being blind — uses his love of cycling to change the lives of everyone he comes in contact with.

“We are products of our past but we’re not prisoners to it,” he said. “Yes, I lost my sight when I was 7. Yes, I have a disability. But my person, who I am inside, is bigger than my disability, and I’m a person first, before I’m disabled.”

Recently, Davian spent time with our Jeff Jones, talking about the ins and outs of his journey.