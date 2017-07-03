Blind paralympic cyclist inspires others

By Published:


RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some people are just wired differently; they have the ability to inspire, motivate, and love others, even in the toughest situations.

Raleigh native Davian Robinson falls into that select group. Robinson is a Paralympic-hopeful, who —despite being blind — uses his love of cycling to change the lives of everyone he comes in contact with.

“We are products of our past but we’re not prisoners to it,” he said. “Yes, I lost my sight when I was 7. Yes, I have a disability. But my person, who I am inside, is bigger than my disability, and I’m a person first, before I’m disabled.”

Recently, Davian spent time with our Jeff Jones, talking about the ins and outs of his journey.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s