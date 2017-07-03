Carrboro votes to be #firstinbrunch

CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Carrboro town officials have voted to allow restaurants to sell alcohol starting at 10 a.m., rather than noon, on Sundays, enacting the headline provision of North Carolina’s newly passed ‘Brunch Bill.’

The town’s Board of Aldermen voted 4-0 to allow the sales in the first six and a half minutes of Monday evening’s meeting, said board member Bethany Chaney.

While Gov. Roy Cooper had already signed the state bill, the law only allowed local governments to set rules allowing alcohol sales as early as 10 a.m. Individual local governments must follow up with local laws for restaurants to actually sell alcohol before noon.

And the new rule takes effect right away; Carrboro’s official Twitter account announced that mimosas and Bloody Marys can be served at the town’s eateries starting this Sunday at 10 a.m. The town included the hashtag #firstinbrunch with its tweet.

Governing boards of other localities have said they want time to look at the issue before issuing final rules.

It's official! Starting Sunday, Carrboro restaurants can #freethemimosa starting at 10 AM. #FirstInBrunch — Town of Carrboro (@CarrboroTownGov) July 3, 2017