Colorado man charged with murder after mistaking son for intruder, killing him

SEDALIA, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado man who reportedly mistook his adult son for an intruder told deputies he shot and killed him.

Douglas County deputies arrested 58-year-old Frank Leon Huner of Sedalia on suspicion of second-degree murder. He was released after posting a $50,000 bond.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Lauren LeKander says Huner called 911 at about 10:15 p.m. Saturday to report the shooting. He later said the victim was his son.

LeKander told KMGH-TV that investigators believe the victim is Huner’s son, but they are awaiting the coroner’s confirmation. His name hasn’t been released.

Sedalia is about 35 miles south of Denver.

Officials told CBS Denver that the charge could change, depending on the findings of the investigation.

CBS North Carolina contributed to this report