FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A severe thunderstorm in Cumberland County Monday afternoon dumped rain that flooded some roads.

A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect until 4:45 p.m. and a flood advisory was later issued until 6:45 p.m.

Law enforcement reported flooding around Cape Fear Valley Regional Medical Center, at Walter Reed Road and Cape Center.

Flooding was also seen on Gillespie Street near Business 95. There is also high water on Robeson Street near the MLK overpass, police said.