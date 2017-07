RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A road in Raleigh is blocked after a gas leak on Monday afternoon.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. at 1201 Corporation Parkway, Raleigh officials said.

Corporation Parkway is shut down because of the leak, which is in the area of New Bern Avenue and North New Hope Road.

Raleigh police are allowing people to leave the area as crews are digging to fix the leak, which happened during construction.