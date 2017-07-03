Granville County introduces disposal box for worn U.S. flags

OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Granville County has introduced an official U.S. flag retirement box at the county administration building in Oxford, allowing residents to properly dispose of worn star-spangled banners no longer fit for flying.

The county asks that those making use of the box respectfully fold their flags before placing them in the box. Disposal of the flags afterward will be carried out by members of the Boy Scouts, who will do so in compliance with the United States Flag Code.

The box, which will be installed at no cost to the county, is being installed as a collaboration with the National Association of Counties, the National Flag Foundation and the National Sheriffs’ Association. The National Association of Counties provides boxes such as the one in Granville County to member counties through national sponsorships from Nationwide Insurance and Lamar Advertising.