NC 3-year-old severely burned with water, $1 million bond for pair, officials say

HARMONY, N.C. (WBTV) — A man and woman are each being held on a million-dollar bond after investigators say a 3-year-old child was severely burned on the feet and legs.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, investigators were called to Davis Regional Medical Center Saturday evening to the report of a young child with severe injuries. The child had been brought in after a medical call from a home in Harmony.

“Once at the hospital, medical staff discovered severe burns on both feet and legs of the child,” officials said in a statement to the media. “The child also had other injuries on the body that appeared to be from an assault.”

Officials said the burns on the child’s legs appeared to be a few days old and were consistent with the feet and legs being exposed to extremely hot water.

Detectives interviewed the child’s father, 23-year-old Justin Lee Osborne, at the hospital and then searched the child’s home on Boger Farm Road.

There they found the child’s stepmother, 21-year-old Amy Leanne Clew, at the home with three other small children.

Deputies said the home was in “poor condition” and contacted the Iredell County Department of Social Services who took custody of the remaining children.

The 3-year-old was transported to Wake Forest University Baptist Hospital and is being treated in the Pediatric ICU with critical injuries.

Clew and Osborne were charged with felony child abuse and three counts of misdemeanor child abuse. They are both being held in the Iredell County Jail under a $1 million secured bond.

