NC deputy’s wife arrested, linked to suspect in nearly 12,000-pill theft, officials say

TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The wife of a Jones County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been arrested on drug charges.

Amanda Marie Taylor, 42, was arrested by the State Bureau of Investigation in Jones County Thursday and charged with two counts of level three trafficking of opiates, one count of felony conspiracy and one count of being an accessory after the fact.

Taylor is the wife of Jones County Chief Deputy Matthew Wineman, the SBI said.

Taylor was charged with conspiring with Michael Foley Jr., who was arrested in connection with the theft nearly 12,000 of pills from a Morehead City K-Mart pharmacy on June 19.

Morehead City police said they confirmed Taylor had contact with Foley after the break-in at the pharmacy but before his arrest.

The SBI did not say, however, if Taylor’s arrest was in connection to that break-in.

Taylor is scheduled to appear in Jones County court July 18.