NC mom charged in death of infant son

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) — Deputies in Caldwell County have charged a woman with second-degree murder in the death of her 12-month-old son.

Investigators say they received a report of abuse and physical injuries on Wednesday, June 28. The infant was taken to Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte where he died from those injuries the next day.

The child’s mother, Heather Ray Brewer, 25, was arrested. She is being held in the Caldwell County Detention Center under a $1 million bond and is due in court on Thursday.

No further information has been released.

