NC town cancels fireworks after ‘several credible threats’

HAMLET, N.C. (WBTV) — Fireworks have been canceled in one North Carolina city after officials say there are “heightened safety concerns.”

City officials released a statement Monday afternoon saying the city was canceling all Fourth of July festivities.

“Due to heightened safety concerns and recent security developments that have been brought to the City’s attention, the City believes that this decision is in the best interest of the safety of our citizens and the community,” the statement read.

According to city manager Jonathan Blanton, there was a homicide in Hamlet about a week ago and there have been “several credible threats” made to the police department about violence during the July Fourth celebrations.

City officials said they were saddened by the situation and apologized for any inconveniences.

This is the first time the fireworks display has been canceled due to something like this, but Blanton said in the interest of keeping everyone safe, the city believes this is the right call.