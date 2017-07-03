NC Trooper hurt after DWI suspect hits his cruiser along I-95

By Published: Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper was injured after his vehicle was hit by a DWI suspect along Interstate 95 on Monday, officials said.

The incident happened in Cumberland County around 4:30 p.m. on I-95 between mile marker 49 and a rest area.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Trooper N. M. Oxendine already investigating a crash and was leaning into his stopped patrol car when his vehicle was hit by another driver, authorities said.

Katherine Humphries, 50, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina ran off the road into the median and then hit the patrol car, officials said.

Humphries was charged with DWI, driving without a license and failure to reduce speed.

Authorities said Humphries was on prescription medication.

Oxendine was back at home Monday night after being treated and released from the hospital.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s