YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — An officer in York County scored a major win by rescuing an owl stuck in a soccer net.

The York County Department of Fire and Life Safety said in a Facebook post Monday that someone noticed the struggling owl and called for help.

Officer Mitch Monroe responded quickly.

He used his years of experience dealing with wildlife to gently cut the owl loose from the netting.

The bird was reportedly unharmed and flew into the woods immediately after the rescue.