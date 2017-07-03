Pastor of Raleigh’s Word Of God Fellowship Church passes away

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Bishop Frank Summerfield, the founder and senior pastor of the Word of God Fellowship Church has died. He was 67 years old.

Born in Newark, New Jersey, Summerfield had been a pastor for 22 years.

Summerfield had been a Raleigh resident for more than 40 years, and was described by the Church as being “a devoted husband, father, bishop, friend, mentor, and a great community leader.”

He was a graduate of Kansas Wesleyan University and earned a master’s degree from Montclair State College, as well as an earned doctorate degree from the Universal Life Church, a number of honorary degrees from other colleges and universities, and a consecration as a Bishop from the Christian Faith Center in Creedmoor.

In addition to his work as a minister and the president/CEO of Word of God, Summerfield also helped establish the church’s affiliated Christian academy and daycare center, and taught professionally at Shaw University and Campbell University.

The Word of God Academy produced two well-known professional basketball players, C.J. Leslie and John Wall.

Summerfield is survived by his wife and co-pastor Lady JoeNell Summerfield, and their four children, Frank IV, Mitchell, Joshua and Valisha.