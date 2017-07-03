Raleigh rolls out plan to connect Cameron Village and Hillsborough Street



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — City leaders are rolling out a new plan that maps out development for two of the fastest-growing areas in Raleigh.

On Wednesday, Raleigh City Council is expected to vote on the Cameron Village and Hillsborough Street Small Area Plans.

The project intends to do more to connect and compliment Cameron Village and Hillsborough Street.

The redevelopment plan calls for more pedestrian walkways and bike paths, improvements to parks and open spaces and plans for more transit and parking options.

“Each community is already a popular destination that offers a wide range of amenities,” the finalized report states. “Sustainable growth will enhance existing character and strengthen the desirable surrounding neighborhoods, while bringing new value to the city. The two areas connect with and complement each other, together defining great places in Raleigh.”

For those who already walk to Cameron Village, more accessibility to Hillsborough Street means more options.

“It’s one of the main reasons that I moved to this area,” said Leah Citrin-Nelson, who lives in an apartment complex on Cameron Village. “I have a dog and I like to take her for walks so the idea of more walking areas and paths is pretty outstanding.”

“Putting in better transportation for people around would make the city a lot better and it’ll keep bringing in more and more people,” said Cameron Village Resident Corey Aydlet.

Irv Banks, owner of Reader’s Corner on Hillsborough Street, says the connectivity between the two areas would create the opportunity for more customers.

“Every year we get more people walking,” said Banks. “When we first started no one walked here and now about 30 percent of our people walk in.”

City leaders have been working on the plan since December 2014 and it’s cost taxpayers $310,000. Several public meetings were held and public comment was available during 2016.