State officials bump up plans to fix US 1 near Crabtree Valley Mall

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Widening U.S. Route 1 to six lanes between N.C. Highway 55 and U.S. Route 64 is just one of the new projects added to the state’s transportation plan.

The Department of Transportation announced 144 new projects have been added to the 10-year plan, 15 are proposed for Division 5, which includes Wake, Durham and Franklin counties.

Some existing projects are now expected to take place ahead of schedule like work on the I 440 US 70 interchange. A North Carolina Department of Transporation spokesperson says the don’t have specific plans yet but the goal of the project is to reduce congestion by Crabtree Valley Mall.

The project was scheduled for 2025 but will likely begin in 2022. Construction of the U.S. 64 corridor between Laura Duncan Road and U.S. 1 will begin in 2022 instead of 2024.

The final 2018-2027 State Transportation Improvement program is expected to be approved in August.