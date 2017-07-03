Thousands watch fireworks show in Garner

By Published:
Photo by Amy Cutler/CBS North Carolina

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s an annual tradition in Garner with thousands packing Lake Benson for the big Independence Day fireworks show.

The fireworks lit up Monday night’s sky.

There were a lot of families out — grandparents, parents with their kids.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Parking was at a premium with folks showing up early.

The North Carolina Symphony performed just before the fireworks went off.

Those who attended say they look forward to it every year.

“Just so that they realize what the 4th of July means and what it means to sacrifice for our country,” said Tina Hutchins of Garner.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s