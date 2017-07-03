Thousands watch fireworks show in Garner

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s an annual tradition in Garner with thousands packing Lake Benson for the big Independence Day fireworks show.

The fireworks lit up Monday night’s sky.

There were a lot of families out — grandparents, parents with their kids.

Parking was at a premium with folks showing up early.

The North Carolina Symphony performed just before the fireworks went off.

Those who attended say they look forward to it every year.

“Just so that they realize what the 4th of July means and what it means to sacrifice for our country,” said Tina Hutchins of Garner.