Vehicle runs into pedestrians near Boston airport

BOSTON (WNCN) — A vehicle has plowed into a group of pedestrians in East Boston near Logan International Airport, according to the the Massachusetts State Police.

“Preliminary reports indicate several pedestrians with injuries, varying severity,” the state police wrote.

CBS Boston is reporting that sources say the crash was accidental.

The incident happened near the taxi pool for the airport, police tweeted.

The state police as well as Boston police, firefighters and EMS are on scene, according to authorities.

CBS North Carolina will provide continuing coverage online and in our newscast on air this evening.

