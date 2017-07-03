Wayne County deputies seek man wearing towel in rash of burglaries

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a string of burglaries and attempted burglaries in the Spring Bank Road area south of Goldsboro in which the suspect is described as a man with a pink towel on his head.

Deputies from the office responded to a number of break-ins between 2:00 and 6:30 a.m. Monday morning. According to interviews with the victims, the primary suspect is a white male, approximately 5 feet and 8 to 11 inches tall, and weighing about 150-160 pounds with a slender build and no visible face or neck tattoos, deputies said. At the time the burglaries, he was wearing a white t-shirt and had a pink beach towel wrapped over his head.

The Sheriff’s Office advises anyone with information relevant to the investigation to call their number, 919-731-1481, or the Wayne County Crimestoppers at 919-735-2255.