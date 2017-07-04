1 charged in shootout that hit female driver and caused crash, Cumberland Co. deputies say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man who was himself shot on Monday afternoon is now charged in connection with a shootout that also injured a woman driving and caused a crash, Cumberland County officials said.

The incident happened around 2:25 p.m. Monday in the 2900 Block of Cumberland Road just outside Fayetteville, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident began when Christopher Glenn Jones, 39, went to a home in the 2900 Block of Cumberland Road, deputies said.

“…he was involved in an argument with two male subjects at the residence.  As Jones left the residence it was reported that he fired a weapon at the residents,” deputies said.

Then, one of those residents returned fire with “a high-powered rifle,” deputies said.

Jones, who ran away on foot, and a female motorist were hit by bullets along with three vehicles, according to officials.

Another driver was also hurt when glass in his car broke because of the shootout, deputies said.

Jones, 39, of 201 Alphin Street in Fayetteville is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and resist, delay and obstruct.

He is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $25,000 bond.

The investigation is still underway and deputies said they plan to file more charges in the case.

