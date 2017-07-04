4th teen charged in case involving 30+ vandalism acts in Cumberland Co.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County deputies have arrested a fourth teen they say was among those throwing large rocks into randomly picked cars, smashing windows and causing “extensive” body damage.

A 16-year-old suspect now joins two 17-year-olds and another 16-year-old in the case, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials announced Tuesday that Jawuane Nicholas Haskins of 1205 Nathaniel Avenue in Fayetteville was taken into custody.

Haskins surrendered to deputies after he learned he was sought in the case, officials said.

Haskins is charged with 38 counts of injury to personal property and three counts of injury to real property.

The damage was reported in the area of U.S. 301, according to deputies, and the Sheriff’s Office boosted patrols in the area in response. Deputies were also given the description of a vehicle that was “was reportedly used in the property damage incidents.”

Just before 4 a.m. Friday, deputies, with the help of Hope Mills Police, stopped a vehicle that matched the description. Inside the vehicle, officers spotted “several rocks and debris.”

Timothy Lassiter, 17, of U.S. 301 outside Hope Mills; Tyquon Mallette, 16, of Gilliam Street in Hope Mills; and Tyler Jackson, 17, of Riddle Road outside St. Pauls, are each charged with two counts of misdemeanor damage to real property and more than 30 counts of misdemeanor damage to personal property.

Bond for Lassiter and Jackson was set at $21,000 secure. Bond for Mallette was set at $20,500 secured.

Haskins is being held on an $18,500 secured bond.

