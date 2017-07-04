Couple passed fake $100 bills at Fayetteville bar, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are looking for a pair who they say used fake $100 bills at a bar last month.

The incident happened on June 17 at Paddy’s Irish Public House at 2606 Raeford Road, according to Fayetteville police.

Police released several surveillance photos of the pair on Tuesday.

Authorities also reminded businesses to carefully check currency before accepting it.

Police said that the use of a pen that detects counterfeit money is not 100 percent accurate and that other methods should be used.

Other methods include making sure serial numbers are not identical on all bills, finding the security strip located within the currency and checking watermarks on the currency.

Anyone with information regarding counterfeit currency, or the identities of the suspects, is asked to contact Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department’s Fraud Unit at (910) 433-1856, or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).