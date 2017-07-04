Durham police respond to motorcycle accident on the holiday

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A person was injured after crashing a motorcycle in Durham on Tuesday night, officials said.

Durham Police responded to the accident before 11 P.M. near the intersection of Fayetteville Street and Burlington Avenue.

Police said that officers reported hearing shots fired in the nearby area after they arrived on scene. They said that no shooting victims were found and this was not connected to the accident.

The person on the motorcycle was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.