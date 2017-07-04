Gunman tries to kidnap 2 NC female joggers, flees in stolen Mercedes

A man is wanted for attempting to take two joggers in Charlotte’s Steele Creek area Tuesday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say a woman was running in the 15000 block of York Road around 7:48 a.m. when a man pulled up, pointed a gun at her and demanded that she get into the vehicle. The woman was able to run off and call police.

About an hour later, the same driver approached a jogger in the 5900 block of Dixie River Road, police say. The man reportedly pointed a gun at the woman and told her to get in his vehicle. The woman was able to flag down a passerby who called 911.

Police are requesting the public’s help identifying the person wanted, who they describe as a Hispanic man between 20 and 30 years old with straight black hair. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and driving a tan or gold 1999 Mercedez Benz with NC plate EJA1151.

Police say the Mercedez was reported stolen on July 1.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

