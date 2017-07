Wake Forest, N.C. (WNCN)- A man was taken to the hospital after being shot late Monday night in Wake Forest, officials said.

Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison said Chance Lebron, 33, was shot in the 2500 block of Old NC 98 Highway in Wake Forest.

Deputies were dispatched around 11:30 p.m.

Lebron has non-life threatening injuries.

Wake County deputies said they were looking for one suspect who might have driven away in a black Acura vehicle.