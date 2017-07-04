Motorcyclist crashes into tobacco field near Garner during chase, officials say

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – A motorcyclist who led authorities on a high-speed chase crashed into a tobacco field Tuesday afternoon, officials say.

The chase involving the North Carolina State Highway Patrol and the motorcyclist began around 5:30 p.m., but authorities said they broke off the chase when the motorcyclist began going too fast.

The wreck happened when the motorcyclist veered off Guy Road and into a tobacco field near Highway 70 Business just outside Garner, officials said.

The motorcyclist suffered critical injuries in the crash, which happened near the Wake-Johnston county line.