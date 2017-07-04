New auditors for Miss NC pageant after wrong winning order announced

Published:
Miss Greater Sampson County Victoria Huggins remains Miss North Carolina for 2017. WECT photo

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – The organizers of the Miss North Carolina pageant say they are changing auditors after a mistake on the announcement card led to the wrong woman being announced as finishing second.

The pageant says Miss Goldsboro Courtney Smith is the real first runner-up and Miss Mount Holly Allison Farris actually finished third.

Their placement was switched during the announcement at the end of the pageant Saturday night.

Pageant organizers told media outlets the scores for Smith and Farris were correct, but their names were put on the wrong places on the announcement card.

Both women will receive the second place $10,000 scholarship.

Miss Greater Sampson County Victoria Huggins remains Miss North Carolina for 2017.

