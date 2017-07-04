Teen critically injured after bullet falls from sky, hitting him in head

HAMMOND, Indiana (CNN Newsource) — Police are warning against firing guns as part of July 4th celebrations after a 13-year-old was critically injured after being hit in the head by a bullet that fell after someone fired a gun during a 4th of July celebration.

The teen boy was with some friends playing basketball around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

The group was in the backyard of a home in the 7300 block of Harrison Avenue when the boy fell to the ground.

At first, his friends thought he was having a seizure, but after the boy arrived at the hospital, medical professionals found was shot in the head.

“There’s no reason to believe that this was an intentional act toward anyone based on how it came straight down from the sky and struck the young man,” Lt. Steve Kellogg of the Hammond Police told WGN.

The teen boy was flown to a hospital in Chicago in critical condition. His grandmother told WGN-TV that the boy is not doing well.

Hammond police told the TV station that they believe the bullet came from a gun that was fired in the air while celebrating the 4th of July holiday.

Hammond Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the person who fired the weapon

Police are also reminding people they should not be firing guns as part of a celebration.