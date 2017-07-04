Trio charged after 3 NC prison inmates attacked with deadly weapons

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) – Three inmates in the Scotland County Detention Center face new charges after a number of attacks against prison inmates in May.

According to Scotland County Sheriff Ralph Kersey, deputies responded to several aggravated assault calls at the North Carolina Public Safety Division of Adult Correction facility Scotland Correctional Institution located at 22383 McGirts Bridge Road in Scotland County.

On three separate dates – May 20, 24, and 31 – different inmates were attacked with deadly weapons, says Sheriff Kersey.

Investigations into each case resulted in charges for Antonio Blanks, 30, Ricardo Moore, 41, and Jesus Calderon, 24.

Each man is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill and were each given a $100,000 secured bond.

The trio remains in the Scotland County Detention Center.

The Scotland Correctional Institution is a 1,756-bed, high-security prison facility located near the Laurinburg-Maxton airport in Laurinburg, according to the prison website.