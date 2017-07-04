US official confirms North Korea missile test was ICBM

WASHINGTON (AP) – U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says North Korea’s latest missile test was with an intercontinental ballistic missile.

And Tillerson says that’s a new escalation of the threat posed to the United States and the world by North Korea.

Tillerson says the U.S. will bring North Korea’s action before the United Nations Security Council.

His statement provided the first confirmation of the U.S. conclusion that the missile was an ICBM.

The U.S. military’s initial assessment was that North Korea fired an intermediate-range missile.



Meanwhile, the United States has asked for an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council following North Korea’s claim that it successfully test-launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile.

The U.S. Mission to the United Nations said Ambassador Nikki Haley requested the meeting on Tuesday afternoon. The mission said it is expected to take place Wednesday afternoon.

The test launch would be a potential game-changing development in what may be the world’s most dangerous nuclear standoff and a direct rebuke to U.S. President Donald Trump’s earlier declaration that such a test “won’t happen!”

The launch appeared to be North Korea’s most successful missile test yet. A U.S. scientist examining the height and distance said the missile could potentially be powerful enough to reach Alaska.