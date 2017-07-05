28-year-old slain in Rocky Mount double shooting, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A 28-year-old man was killed in a double shooting just before 2 a.m. Tuesday, Rocky Mount Police said.

Raymond Deonta Lee was one of two people shot in the incident in the 1200 block of Niblick Drive, which sprang from an altercation, police said. He died after being taken to UNC Nash Healthcare.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police do not believe the shooting to have been random.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call Lt. King at (252) 972-1455, Twin County Crime Stoppers at (252) 977-1111.

