2nd arrest made in shootout that hit woman, caused Cumberland County crash

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Parkton man is now the second person arrested in connection with a shootout at a home Monday where bullets hit vehicles on a Cumberland County road, injured a woman and caused a crash, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.

The shootout incident began when Christopher Glenn Jones, 39, went to a home in the 2900 Block of Cumberland Road, deputies said.

RELATED: 1 charged in shootout that hit woman, caused crash, Cumberland Co. deputies say

Jones “…was involved in an argument with two male subjects at the residence. As Jones left the residence it was reported that he fired a weapon at the residents,” deputies said.

Then, one of those residents returned fire with “a high-powered rifle,” deputies said.

Jones, who ran away on foot, and a female motorist were hit by bullets along with three vehicles, according to officials.

Another driver was also hurt when glass in his car broke because of the shootout, deputies said.

Jones, 39, of 201 Alphin St. in Fayetteville, is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and resist, delay and obstruct.

He is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $25,000 bond.

Donivan Joshua Martin, 30, of 38 Tawdry Lane, had warrants issued against him on Tuesday. He was apprehended and arrested Wednesday morning when the vehicle he was driving was stopped by a Hope Mills police officer, the sheriff’s office said.

Martin was taken into custody and charged with three counts of discharging a firearm into occupied property, one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and property damage.

Martin is being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $101,000 bond.