About 40,000 turn out for Fort Bragg’s July Fourth celebration

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — About 40,000 people were at Fort Bragg Tuesday for a day-long holiday celebration.

The Golden Knights held a parachute demonstration, and bands took the stage throughout the day. Chase Rice was the headlining act before the fireworks began.

The free event gave people in the community a chance to celebrate alongside the men and women who’ve been fighting overseas.

“It’s just special to honor our soldiers for all they’ve done for our country. And, I’m very proud of all of them,” said Shirley Pleasant, who was visiting from Ohio.

Sgt. Torry Newkirk spent some time showing a young boy how the cannons work before a salute to the states and U.S. territories.

“It’s actually pretty nice. This is my first time ever doing this, so I’m actually enjoying it. It’s pretty to fun to get to interact with everybody,” he said.

Carol Lustman returned to Ft. Bragg from Orlando, Florida, after her company served food during last year’s special MLB game between the Braves and the Marlins.

“Just great being on the base, especially with everything that’s going on right now in the world. We’re watching all the army come by and speaking to all the young guys, and everybody’s so pro-America. It’s just great. It’s gonna be a great family day,” said Lustman.

The popularity of this event is growing. Organizers expected about 10,000 more people than last year.