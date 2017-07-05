Bus at Leesville Road High School set on fire, arson investigation underway

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are trying to get to the bottom of who set a Wake County school bus on fire.

The bus, which is parked at Leesville Road High School, was destroyed in a fire Tuesday between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m., police said.

The fire is being investigated as an arson.

One man who has lived near the school for more than 30 years said he wouldn’t be surprised if someone set the bus on fire.

“On July Fourth there are pranks and schools are targets. I’m not that surprised, although I’ve never seen it before,” said Dale Rowe. “They know the school buses are here and they’re thinking, ‘Let’s do something for excitement,’ and they picked on it.”

If you have any information about the fire, you’re asked to call the Raleigh Police Department.

For non-emergencies that require police response, call 919-831-6311. For general police information and questions, call 919-831-6311.