DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver sped off after hitting a pedestrian in Durham on Wednesday night, police say.

The incident happened just before 9:10 p.m. at the intersection of Spruce and Holloway streets, according to Durham police.

The pedestrian suffered non life-threatening injuries in the incident.

Police said they are looking for the driver, but did not provide a description of the vehicle involved.

No other information was provided by police.