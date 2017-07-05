Female NYPD cop shot in the head in ‘unprovoked attack’ dies

NEW YORK (CBS News) — A New York police officer who was shot in an “unprovoked attack” while in a marked police command vehicle early Wednesday has died, authorities say.

The New York Police Department tweeted that the officer, a 12-year veteran of the force, was in the vehicle with her partner in the New York City borough of the Bronx. She’s been identified as Miosotis Familia, a 48-year-old mother of three.

Command vehicles are stationary and resemble trailers, police explained.

Police sources told CBS New York the suspect is seen on camera walking out of a bodega, putting his hoodie on, walking up to the passenger side of the vehicle and firing into it. The officer was sitting in the passenger side of the mobile command unit.

While her partner radioed for assistance, other officers confronted the suspect, who was running, a block away. The suspect drew a revolver and the officers fatally shot him, authorities said, adding that a silver revolver was recovered at the scene.

Another person, believed to be a bystander, was also hit by a bullet and was listed in stable condition, police said.

The suspect was identified as 34 year-old Alexander Bonds, of New York, and was on parole for a robbery in Syracuse, N.Y., police said.

The investigation was ongoing.